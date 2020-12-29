Brokerages Set OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) Target Price at $27.25

Shares of OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.25.

ONEW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of OneWater Marine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of OneWater Marine from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of OneWater Marine from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OneWater Marine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th.

OneWater Marine stock opened at $30.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.35. OneWater Marine has a 52 week low of $3.41 and a 52 week high of $33.60.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $271.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.84 million. Equities research analysts forecast that OneWater Marine will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Philip Austin Jr. Singleton sold 220,000 shares of OneWater Marine stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.84, for a total value of $4,584,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 72,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,520,986.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in OneWater Marine by 3.2% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 785,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,087,000 after buying an additional 24,200 shares in the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of OneWater Marine by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 700,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,000,000 after purchasing an additional 64,325 shares in the last quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OneWater Marine in the 3rd quarter valued at $10,793,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of OneWater Marine by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 390,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,475,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new position in OneWater Marine during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,635,000. 30.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OneWater Marine Company Profile

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

