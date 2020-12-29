Brokerages Set OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) Target Price at $27.25

Shares of OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.25.
ONEW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of OneWater Marine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of OneWater Marine from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of OneWater Marine from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OneWater Marine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th.
OneWater Marine stock opened at $30.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.35. OneWater Marine has a 52 week low of $3.41 and a 52 week high of $33.60.
In other news, CEO Philip Austin Jr. Singleton sold 220,000 shares of OneWater Marine stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.84, for a total value of $4,584,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 72,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,520,986.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in OneWater Marine by 3.2% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 785,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,087,000 after buying an additional 24,200 shares in the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of OneWater Marine by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 700,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,000,000 after purchasing an additional 64,325 shares in the last quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OneWater Marine in the 3rd quarter valued at $10,793,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of OneWater Marine by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 390,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,475,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new position in OneWater Marine during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,635,000. 30.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
OneWater Marine Company Profile
OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.
