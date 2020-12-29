e-Gulden 1-Day Volume Hits $10.00 (EFL)

e-Gulden (CURRENCY:EFL) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 29th. One e-Gulden coin can now be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00000825 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, e-Gulden has traded 52.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. e-Gulden has a market cap of $3.81 million and $10.00 worth of e-Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get e-Gulden alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $128.52 or 0.00477776 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00005041 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded up 1,214.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000204 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003271 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003078 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0794 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000204 BTC.

About e-Gulden

e-Gulden is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 19th, 2014. e-Gulden’s total supply is 20,971,089 coins and its circulating supply is 17,148,778 coins. e-Gulden’s official website is www.e-gulden.org . e-Gulden’s official Twitter account is @eguldenfoundati

Buying and Selling e-Gulden

e-Gulden can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Gulden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade e-Gulden should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy e-Gulden using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “EFLUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for e-Gulden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for e-Gulden and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.