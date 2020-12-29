TouchCon (TOC) Tops 1-Day Volume of $6,426.00

TouchCon (CURRENCY:TOC) traded up 5.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 29th. TouchCon has a market cap of $878,872.32 and approximately $6,426.00 worth of TouchCon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, TouchCon has traded up 39.5% against the US dollar. One TouchCon coin can currently be bought for $0.0086 or 0.00000032 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox and STEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0836 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00005039 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.69 or 0.00047180 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002288 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00020327 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003709 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 45.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00002642 BTC.

TouchCon Coin Profile

TouchCon (TOC) is a coin. TouchCon’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 102,200,364 coins. TouchCon’s official Twitter account is @TouchconInfo . TouchCon’s official message board is medium.com/@touchconinfo . The official website for TouchCon is www.touchcon.org

TouchCon Coin Trading

TouchCon can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TouchCon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TouchCon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TouchCon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

