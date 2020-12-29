APN Property Group Limited (APD.AX) (ASX:APD) Declares Interim Dividend of $0.02

APN Property Group Limited (APD.AX) (ASX:APD) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, December 15th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a dividend of 0.017 per share on Thursday, March 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This is an increase from APN Property Group Limited (APD.AX)’s previous interim dividend of $0.02.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.59, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is A$0.48.

In related news, insider Christopher Aylward acquired 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.59 ($0.42) per share, for a total transaction of A$147,500.00 ($105,357.14). Also, insider Danielle Carter acquired 81,557 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.60 ($0.43) per share, for a total transaction of A$48,526.42 ($34,661.73).

APN Property Group Limited operates as a real estate investment fund manager in Australia and internationally. It operates through Real Estate Securities Funds, Industrial Real Estate Fund, Direct Real Estate Funds, and Investment Revenue segments. The company manages open ended properties securities funds, listed property trusts, fixed term Australian funds, and wholesale funds.

