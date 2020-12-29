Aberdeen Global Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FCO) to Issue $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Aberdeen Global Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FCO) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Friday, January 8th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN FCO opened at $8.00 on Tuesday. Aberdeen Global Income Fund has a 52-week low of $3.93 and a 52-week high of $8.55.

Get Aberdeen Global Income Fund alerts:

Aberdeen Global Income Fund Company Profile

Aberdeen Global Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Global Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Global Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.