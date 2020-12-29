AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCP) to Issue $0.38 Quarterly Dividend

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCP) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st will be given a dividend of 0.3828 per share on Friday, January 15th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th.

Shares of AGNCP opened at $23.73 on Tuesday. AGNC Investment has a twelve month low of $8.80 and a twelve month high of $25.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.58.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprise or by the United States government agency.

