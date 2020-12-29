Nutrien Ltd. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.35 (NYSE:NTR)

Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 10th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.346 per share on Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th.

Nutrien has a dividend payout ratio of 104.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Nutrien to earn $2.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 85.3%.

NTR opened at $46.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $26.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 274.71, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Nutrien has a 52-week low of $23.85 and a 52-week high of $50.81.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.16. Nutrien had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 0.47%. The company had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. Nutrien’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Nutrien will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Nutrien from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Nutrien from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Nutrien from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Raymond James boosted their target price on Nutrien from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Nutrien from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.33.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating approximately 2,000 retail locations. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada.

