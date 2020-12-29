adbank (ADB) Achieves Market Capitalization of $943,788.16

adbank (CURRENCY:ADB) traded up 38.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 29th. One adbank token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. adbank has a market capitalization of $943,788.16 and $17,036.00 worth of adbank was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, adbank has traded 2.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.91 or 0.00044264 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00005271 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003728 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $78.27 or 0.00290889 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.10 or 0.00030112 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00015799 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003716 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $575.35 or 0.02138229 BTC.

adbank Token Profile

adbank (CRYPTO:ADB) is a token. Its launch date was December 13th, 2017. adbank’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 821,250,418 tokens. adbank’s official message board is medium.com/adbank-blog . The Reddit community for adbank is /r/adbank . The official website for adbank is adbank.network . adbank’s official Twitter account is @adbanknetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

adbank Token Trading

adbank can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as adbank directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire adbank should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy adbank using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

