OKCash (OK) Trading Down 15.2% This Week

OKCash (CURRENCY:OK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 29th. OKCash has a total market cap of $2.30 million and $7,903.00 worth of OKCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OKCash coin can now be purchased for about $0.0294 or 0.00000109 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, OKCash has traded 15.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26,899.73 or 0.99969980 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00007457 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00019592 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002306 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00012701 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000146 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003713 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0902 or 0.00000335 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.72 or 0.00051001 BTC.

OKCash Coin Profile

OK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 24th, 2014. OKCash’s total supply is 78,326,527 coins. OKCash’s official Twitter account is @OKCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . OKCash’s official message board is okcashtalk.org . OKCash’s official website is okcash.co . The Reddit community for OKCash is /r/OKCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “OK Specs Released: Nov 24th 2014PoW Ended at block: 33,186Total coins at the end of Pow/Pos Hybrid Period: 36,297,000 OKCashMax Cap: 105,000,000 OKCashFull POS started: Dec 9th 2014Proof of StakeStake Rewards: 69% 1st Year (block 531,257)| 20% 2nd (block 1,022,514) | 10% 3rd (block 1,523,771)| 6% 4th Year on wardsPoS Min Stake Time: 8 hrTransactions: 10 confirmationsStakes: 64 confirmationsBlock Time: 72 seconds average block time.Rpcport: 6969Port: 6970Test ports: ( RPCport 7979 ) ( Port 7980 ) “

OKCash Coin Trading

OKCash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OKCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OKCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

