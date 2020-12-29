OKCash (OK) Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.30 Million

OKCash (CURRENCY:OK) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 29th. In the last week, OKCash has traded 15.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. OKCash has a market capitalization of $2.30 million and $7,903.00 worth of OKCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OKCash coin can now be purchased for $0.0294 or 0.00000109 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get OKCash alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26,899.73 or 0.99969980 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00007457 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00019592 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002306 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00012701 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000146 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003713 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0902 or 0.00000335 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.72 or 0.00051001 BTC.

OKCash Profile

OKCash (CRYPTO:OK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 24th, 2014. OKCash’s total supply is 78,326,527 coins. OKCash’s official Twitter account is @OKCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for OKCash is /r/OKCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for OKCash is okcash.co . The official message board for OKCash is okcashtalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “OK Specs Released: Nov 24th 2014PoW Ended at block: 33,186Total coins at the end of Pow/Pos Hybrid Period: 36,297,000 OKCashMax Cap: 105,000,000 OKCashFull POS started: Dec 9th 2014Proof of StakeStake Rewards: 69% 1st Year (block 531,257)| 20% 2nd (block 1,022,514) | 10% 3rd (block 1,523,771)| 6% 4th Year on wardsPoS Min Stake Time: 8 hrTransactions: 10 confirmationsStakes: 64 confirmationsBlock Time: 72 seconds average block time.Rpcport: 6969Port: 6970Test ports: ( RPCport 7979 ) ( Port 7980 ) “

OKCash Coin Trading

OKCash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OKCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OKCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “OKUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for OKCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OKCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.