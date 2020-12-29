HOLD (HOLD) Trading Up 19.4% This Week

HOLD (CURRENCY:HOLD) traded up 0% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 29th. One HOLD token can currently be purchased for about $0.0038 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. HOLD has a total market capitalization of $2.71 million and $2,100.00 worth of HOLD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, HOLD has traded 19.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003711 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 33% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000738 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00024581 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.98 or 0.00141147 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.99 or 0.00193222 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.33 or 0.00603282 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.21 or 0.00324113 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00018548 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.90 or 0.00055365 BTC.

HOLD Token Profile

HOLD’s launch date was May 7th, 2018. HOLD’s total supply is 923,453,365 tokens and its circulating supply is 704,821,305 tokens. HOLD’s official Twitter account is @HoldHQ . The official website for HOLD is hold.co . HOLD’s official message board is medium.com/@HoldHQ

HOLD Token Trading

HOLD can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOLD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HOLD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HOLD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

