Marlin (POND) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $4.38 Million

Marlin (CURRENCY:POND) traded down 24.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 29th. During the last seven days, Marlin has traded down 56% against the US dollar. Marlin has a total market capitalization of $11.86 million and approximately $4.38 million worth of Marlin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Marlin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0277 or 0.00000103 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003711 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 33% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000738 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00024581 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.98 or 0.00141147 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $51.99 or 0.00193222 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $162.33 or 0.00603282 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $87.21 or 0.00324113 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00018548 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.90 or 0.00055365 BTC.

Marlin Token Profile

Marlin’s total supply is 3,184,000,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 428,314,800 tokens. The official website for Marlin is www.marlin.pro . The official message board for Marlin is medium.com/marlin-protocol

Marlin Token Trading

Marlin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Marlin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Marlin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Marlin using one of the exchanges listed above.

