$0.20 EPS Expected for Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) will report earnings of $0.20 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Evergy’s earnings. Evergy reported earnings per share of $0.32 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 37.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Evergy will report full year earnings of $3.03 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.06. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $3.21. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Evergy.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 12.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have commented on EVRG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Evergy in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. BidaskClub cut Evergy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Evergy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.90.

In other Evergy news, SVP Charles A. Caisley sold 1,000 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.94, for a total transaction of $57,940.00. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EVRG. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its position in Evergy by 1,216.5% in the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,502,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312,838 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Evergy by 419.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,480,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,066,000 after buying an additional 2,003,225 shares during the period. Third Point LLC acquired a new position in Evergy in the second quarter valued at about $88,935,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Evergy by 4,008.6% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,220,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,046,000 after buying an additional 1,191,190 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Evergy by 198.8% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,761,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171,825 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

EVRG stock opened at $53.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.35. Evergy has a 52 week low of $42.01 and a 52 week high of $76.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th were issued a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. This is a positive change from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.05%.

Evergy

Evergy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri. It generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas and oil, uranium, wind, hydroelectric, landfill gas, and solar energy sources, as well as other renewable sources.

