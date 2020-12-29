Brokerages Set AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) PT at $14.50

Shares of AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the five ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.50.

ANGO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AngioDynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Raymond James reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of AngioDynamics in a report on Thursday, November 26th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of AngioDynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of AngioDynamics in a report on Wednesday, September 30th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANGO. Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new position in AngioDynamics in the second quarter worth $103,000. 6 Meridian grew its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 11,692 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 71.6% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of AngioDynamics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AngioDynamics in the 3rd quarter valued at $248,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ANGO opened at $14.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $536.99 million, a PE ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 0.87. AngioDynamics has a 1 year low of $7.48 and a 1 year high of $17.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.92.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $70.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.10 million. AngioDynamics had a negative net margin of 62.90% and a positive return on equity of 0.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that AngioDynamics will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AngioDynamics Company Profile

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease and vascular access; and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company provides NanoKnife ablation systems for the surgical ablation of soft tissues; solero microwave tissue ablation systems; and radiofrequency ablation products for ablating solid cancerous or benign tumors.

