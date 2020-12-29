O’Reilly Automotive Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:ORLY)

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors purchased 595 call options on the company. This is an increase of 663% compared to the typical volume of 78 call options.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ORLY shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $541.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $573.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised O’Reilly Automotive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $550.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Wedbush cut their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $490.00 to $460.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $573.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. O’Reilly Automotive currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $480.14.

In other news, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 2,100 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.02, for a total value of $997,542.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 19,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,485,674.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 200 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.34, for a total value of $90,468.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,300 shares of company stock valued at $10,099,210 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the third quarter worth $3,197,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the third quarter worth $213,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 29.5% in the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,887 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the third quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 17.2% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,925 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $457.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.01, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.25. O’Reilly Automotive has a 1-year low of $251.51 and a 1-year high of $487.95. The company has a market cap of $33.11 billion, a PE ratio of 22.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $451.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $450.37.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $7.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 490.94% and a net margin of 14.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive will post 21.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, October 28th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the specialty retailer to purchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

