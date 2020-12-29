AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) Receives $54.63 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $54.63.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on AtriCure from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 4th. BidaskClub upgraded AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on AtriCure from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th.

In other news, CEO Michael H. Carrel sold 24,953 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $1,447,274.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 504,551 shares in the company, valued at $29,263,958. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Collar sold 2,330 shares of AtriCure stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $93,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 78,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,142,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 165,278 shares of company stock worth $8,224,603. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATRC. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of AtriCure by 34.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,766,815 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $214,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224,476 shares in the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC bought a new stake in AtriCure during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,449,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,069,420 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $82,570,000 after acquiring an additional 410,185 shares during the period. Orbimed Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 1,228,189 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $55,207,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AtriCure by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 528,776 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $23,768,000 after purchasing an additional 226,549 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ATRC opened at $57.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 5.85 and a current ratio of 6.62. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.63 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.85. AtriCure has a 52-week low of $23.17 and a 52-week high of $58.03.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The medical device company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $54.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.37 million. AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 14.83% and a negative net margin of 21.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.33) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that AtriCure will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy and Isolator Synergy Access clamps for the treatment of persistent and long-standing persistent atrial fibrillation concomitant to other open-heart surgical procedures; EPi-Sense guided coagulation system used for the coagulation of tissue; and COBRA Fusion surgical ablation system to combine bipolar temperature-controlled radio frequency energy control with monopolar energy.

