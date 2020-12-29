Brokerages Set Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) PT at $159.40

Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $159.40.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Santander upgraded shares of Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Credicorp from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $153.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th.

NYSE:BAP opened at $165.00 on Friday. Credicorp has a 12-month low of $110.47 and a 12-month high of $220.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.00, a P/E/G ratio of 81.47 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $150.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.78). Credicorp had a return on equity of 2.76% and a net margin of 4.18%. The business had revenue of $929.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Credicorp will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,591,488 shares of the bank’s stock worth $346,414,000 after acquiring an additional 335,154 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Credicorp by 21.0% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,312,768 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $175,478,000 after buying an additional 228,176 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Credicorp by 41.6% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,027,448 shares of the bank’s stock worth $137,292,000 after buying an additional 301,943 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Credicorp by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 734,023 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $98,117,000 after buying an additional 159,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its stake in Credicorp by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 730,478 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $90,572,000 after acquiring an additional 32,992 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.99% of the company’s stock.

About Credicorp

Credicorp Ltd., a financial services holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Wealth Management segments. The company offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

