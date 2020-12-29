Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Posted by on Dec 29th, 2020


Share on StockTwits

Equities research analysts predict that Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) will announce earnings of $0.26 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Byline Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.28 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.22. Byline Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.42 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 38.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Byline Bancorp will report full year earnings of $0.92 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $0.97. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Byline Bancorp.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $75.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.50 million. Byline Bancorp had a net margin of 13.43% and a return on equity of 5.46%.

Several research firms have weighed in on BY. ValuEngine upgraded Byline Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Byline Bancorp from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Byline Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Byline Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

In other Byline Bancorp news, insider Brogan Ptacin sold 9,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.66, for a total value of $119,637.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $359,569.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 37.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BY. Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Byline Bancorp by 35.7% in the third quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 3,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Byline Bancorp by 2.9% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Byline Bancorp by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Byline Bancorp by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Byline Bancorp by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 205,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.59% of the company’s stock.

Byline Bancorp stock opened at $15.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $597.22 million, a P/E ratio of 14.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.40. Byline Bancorp has a 1-year low of $8.13 and a 1-year high of $20.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.62 and a 200-day moving average of $13.38.

About Byline Bancorp

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest bearing checking accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: Marijuana Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Byline Bancorp (BY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY)

Receive News & Ratings for Byline Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Byline Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.