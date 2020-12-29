Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) will announce earnings of $0.26 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Byline Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.28 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.22. Byline Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.42 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 38.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Byline Bancorp will report full year earnings of $0.92 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $0.97. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Byline Bancorp.

Get Byline Bancorp alerts:

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $75.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.50 million. Byline Bancorp had a net margin of 13.43% and a return on equity of 5.46%.

Several research firms have weighed in on BY. ValuEngine upgraded Byline Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Byline Bancorp from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Byline Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Byline Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

In other Byline Bancorp news, insider Brogan Ptacin sold 9,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.66, for a total value of $119,637.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $359,569.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 37.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BY. Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Byline Bancorp by 35.7% in the third quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 3,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Byline Bancorp by 2.9% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Byline Bancorp by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Byline Bancorp by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Byline Bancorp by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 205,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.59% of the company’s stock.

Byline Bancorp stock opened at $15.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $597.22 million, a P/E ratio of 14.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.40. Byline Bancorp has a 1-year low of $8.13 and a 1-year high of $20.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.62 and a 200-day moving average of $13.38.

About Byline Bancorp

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest bearing checking accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: Marijuana Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Byline Bancorp (BY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Byline Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Byline Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.