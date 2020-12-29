Brokerages Set First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Target Price at $126.88

Shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $126.88.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FRC shares. BidaskClub upgraded First Republic Bank from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on First Republic Bank in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Republic Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on First Republic Bank from $125.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on First Republic Bank from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in First Republic Bank by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 62,701 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,839,000 after buying an additional 5,807 shares in the last quarter. Ensemble Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 3.9% during the third quarter. Ensemble Capital Management LLC now owns 569,689 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,130,000 after acquiring an additional 21,125 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in First Republic Bank by 198.2% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 81,781 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,919,000 after purchasing an additional 54,354 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in First Republic Bank by 5.5% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 81,815 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,923,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in First Republic Bank by 2.2% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 505,260 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,104,000 after purchasing an additional 11,021 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FRC opened at $142.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $24.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $133.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.75. First Republic Bank has a 1-year low of $70.06 and a 1-year high of $143.23.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.23. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 22.95%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $971.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

