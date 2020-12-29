Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.16 Per Share

Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.1638 per share by the pipeline company on Friday, January 15th. This represents a $1.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This is a boost from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16.

Pembina Pipeline has raised its dividend by 24.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Pembina Pipeline has a payout ratio of 122.3% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Pembina Pipeline to earn $1.75 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 109.7%.

Pembina Pipeline stock opened at $23.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $13.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.12. Pembina Pipeline has a 1 year low of $10.58 and a 1 year high of $40.65.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 16.89% and a return on equity of 7.96%. Research analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PBA. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Pembina Pipeline from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Pembina Pipeline from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform market weight” rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Sunday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.42.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, transmission, and oil sands and heavy oil pipeline assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 million barrels of oil, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent serving markets and basins across North America.

