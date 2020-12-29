Engie Sa (OTCMKTS:ENGIY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Engie Sa (OTCMKTS:ENGIY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company.

ENGIY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Engie in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Engie in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Engie in a research note on Friday, December 18th. UBS Group raised shares of Engie from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Engie in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd.

Shares of ENGIY opened at $15.68 on Friday. Engie has a 12-month low of $9.20 and a 12-month high of $18.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.09.

ENGIE SA engages in the power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. The company operates through USA & Canada, France Excluding Infrastructures, France Infrastructures, Rest of Europe, Latin America, Middle East, Asia, & Africa, and Others segments. It engages in the generation and sale of power through nuclear, thermal, solar, wind, biogas, and biomass resources; and seawater desalination activities, as well as offers engineering services in the areas of energy, hydraulics, and infrastructure.

