Securities Trust of Scotland plc (STS.L) (LON:STS) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.38

Securities Trust of Scotland plc (STS.L) (LON:STS) announced a dividend on Tuesday, December 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.38 ($0.02) per share on Thursday, January 21st. This represents a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
LON:STS opened at GBX 207.68 ($2.71) on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 203.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 193.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.11. The stock has a market cap of £216.08 million and a PE ratio of -14.27. Securities Trust of Scotland plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 140.50 ($1.84) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 216 ($2.82).
Securities Trust of Scotland plc (STS.L) Company Profile
