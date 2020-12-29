Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.41

Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 3rd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.405 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

Nucor has raised its dividend by 6.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 47 years. Nucor has a dividend payout ratio of 56.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Nucor to earn $3.19 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.62 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.8%.

NYSE NUE opened at $52.11 on Tuesday. Nucor has a 12-month low of $27.52 and a 12-month high of $57.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.33.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.59 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 2.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nucor will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Nucor from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Nucor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Nucor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Nucor from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Nucor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nucor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.27.

In other news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.88, for a total transaction of $538,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 100,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,419,088.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP D. Chad Utermark sold 11,570 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.70, for a total transaction of $598,169.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 163,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,476,783.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 42,720 shares of company stock valued at $2,135,672. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

