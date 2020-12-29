Haven Protocol (XHV) Price Up 26.5% This Week

Haven Protocol (CURRENCY:XHV) traded up 9.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 29th. Haven Protocol has a total market cap of $47.89 million and $563,620.00 worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Haven Protocol has traded up 26.5% against the US dollar. One Haven Protocol coin can now be bought for $3.37 or 0.00012525 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26,896.41 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $729.42 or 0.02711952 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.42 or 0.00477470 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $348.18 or 0.01294519 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $158.72 or 0.00590126 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00005036 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $66.46 or 0.00247107 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded up 1,411.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00021266 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Haven Protocol Coin Profile

Haven Protocol (XHV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 14,216,331 coins. Haven Protocol’s official website is havenprotocol.org . The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol

Haven Protocol Coin Trading

Haven Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Haven Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Haven Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Haven Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

