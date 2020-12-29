Dero (DERO) Trading Down 12% Over Last 7 Days

Dero (CURRENCY:DERO) traded down 6.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 29th. During the last seven days, Dero has traded 12% lower against the US dollar. One Dero coin can now be purchased for $0.66 or 0.00002446 BTC on major exchanges. Dero has a market capitalization of $6.75 million and $180,743.00 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dinastycoin (DCY) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Fantomcoin (FCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003200 BTC.

Dashcoin (DSH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Masari (MSR) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000066 BTC.

BipCoin (BIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000146 BTC.

About Dero

DERO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 5th, 2017. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,264,368 coins. The Reddit community for Dero is /r/DeroProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dero’s official Twitter account is @DeroProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Dero is forum.dero.io . Dero’s official website is dero.io

Dero Coin Trading

Dero can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dero using one of the exchanges listed above.

