PolySwarm (NCT) Price Up 7.9% This Week

PolySwarm (CURRENCY:NCT) traded down 9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 29th. PolySwarm has a market capitalization of $2.38 million and approximately $3,141.00 worth of PolySwarm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, PolySwarm has traded up 7.9% against the U.S. dollar. One PolySwarm token can now be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get PolySwarm alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.91 or 0.00044284 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00005307 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003731 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.22 or 0.00290825 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.09 or 0.00030089 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00015814 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003719 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $576.98 or 0.02145187 BTC.

PolySwarm Profile

PolySwarm (CRYPTO:NCT) is a token. Its genesis date was January 3rd, 2018. PolySwarm’s total supply is 1,885,913,076 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,546,457,130 tokens. PolySwarm’s official Twitter account is @polyswarm and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PolySwarm is medium.com/polyswarm . The Reddit community for PolySwarm is /r/polyswarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PolySwarm’s official website is polyswarm.io

PolySwarm Token Trading

PolySwarm can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolySwarm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PolySwarm should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PolySwarm using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “NCTUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for PolySwarm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PolySwarm and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.