IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) Rating Reiterated by B. Riley

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by B. Riley in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $26.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $18.00. B. Riley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 46.89% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of IMAX from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of IMAX from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of IMAX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of IMAX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IMAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.50.

Shares of IMAX stock opened at $17.70 on Tuesday. IMAX has a 12-month low of $6.01 and a 12-month high of $21.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.10.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.45). IMAX had a negative net margin of 50.83% and a negative return on equity of 18.06%. The company had revenue of $37.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 56.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that IMAX will post -2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of IMAX by 51.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of IMAX by 6.1% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 82,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 4,695 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in shares of IMAX by 16.6% in the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 16,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of IMAX by 95.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 29,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 14,554 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of IMAX in the second quarter valued at about $141,000. 65.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company that specializes in digital and film-based motion picture technologies worldwide. It offers cinematic solution comprising proprietary software, theater architecture, intellectual property, and equipment.

