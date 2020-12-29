Jazz Pharmaceuticals Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Traders purchased 4,944 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,106% compared to the typical volume of 410 call options.

JAZZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $157.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $225.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.22.

In other news, SVP Finbar Larkin sold 197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.93, for a total transaction of $29,930.21. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,121,550.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $37,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,629 shares of company stock valued at $3,163,731 over the last 90 days. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 569 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Brave Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:JAZZ opened at $159.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.36, a PEG ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $147.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.09. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $86.88 and a 1-year high of $162.59.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.08 by $0.23. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 20.16%. The firm had revenue of $600.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $577.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 10.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

