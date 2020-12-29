PPG Industries Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:PPG)

PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors acquired 2,595 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,326% compared to the typical daily volume of 182 put options.

PPG Industries stock opened at $143.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $33.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.34. PPG Industries has a fifty-two week low of $69.77 and a fifty-two week high of $149.88.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 25.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that PPG Industries will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 9th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.73%.

In other PPG Industries news, VP William E. Schaupp sold 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.66, for a total transaction of $518,441.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,481.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael H. Mcgarry sold 81,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.65, for a total transaction of $10,828,590.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 173,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,247,081. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 5.9% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,013 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in PPG Industries by 26.0% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 28,616 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,493,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in PPG Industries by 119.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,446,148 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $176,548,000 after acquiring an additional 788,239 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in PPG Industries by 43.9% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 15,620 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 4,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in PPG Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,482,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on PPG shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an “inline” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $173.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. BidaskClub cut shares of PPG Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.89.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

