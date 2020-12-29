Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) Receives $39.40 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.40.

HIBB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Hibbett Sports from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. 140166 raised their target price on Hibbett Sports from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded Hibbett Sports from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Hibbett Sports from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Hibbett Sports from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th.

In other news, Director Alton E. Yother sold 5,000 shares of Hibbett Sports stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.03, for a total value of $275,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,780 shares in the company, valued at $1,858,913.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HIBB. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Hibbett Sports during the third quarter valued at $212,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Hibbett Sports by 635.2% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 5,647 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Hibbett Sports during the third quarter valued at $261,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Hibbett Sports during the third quarter worth about $276,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Hibbett Sports during the third quarter worth about $276,000.

Shares of HIBB opened at $50.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $832.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.70 and a 200 day moving average of $34.83. Hibbett Sports has a 12 month low of $7.33 and a 12 month high of $55.96.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $1.00. The company had revenue of $331.38 million during the quarter. Hibbett Sports had a return on equity of 26.38% and a net margin of 4.16%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hibbett Sports will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

About Hibbett Sports

Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories. The company operates stores in small and mid-sized communities, and e-commerce Websites under the hibbett.com and citygear.com names.

