Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) Receives $32.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.00.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised Columbia Banking System from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Columbia Banking System from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. ValuEngine raised Columbia Banking System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research note on Friday, September 18th.

Shares of COLB opened at $35.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.96. Columbia Banking System has a 12 month low of $19.11 and a 12 month high of $41.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.00.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $147.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.25 million. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 6.35% and a net margin of 22.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Columbia Banking System will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COLB. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Columbia Banking System during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Columbia Banking System by 103.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the period. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Columbia Banking System during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 71.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Columbia Banking System during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $243,000. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Columbia Banking System Company Profile

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. It offers personal banking products and services, including non-interest and interest-bearing checking, saving, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

