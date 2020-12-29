TerraUSD Reaches Market Capitalization of $171.81 Million (UST)

TerraUSD (CURRENCY:UST) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 29th. TerraUSD has a total market capitalization of $171.81 million and $18.29 million worth of TerraUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, TerraUSD has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar. One TerraUSD coin can now be bought for approximately $0.99 or 0.00003683 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00005169 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001811 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00005626 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0865 or 0.00000320 BTC.

BlockStamp (BST) traded up 221.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002728 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000124 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001212 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000036 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About TerraUSD

TerraUSD is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 12th, 2020. TerraUSD’s total supply is 172,730,912 coins. TerraUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. TerraUSD’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. TerraUSD’s official website is terra.money.

TerraUSD Coin Trading

TerraUSD can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TerraUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

