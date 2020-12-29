Secret (SCRT) Reaches One Day Volume of $313,819.00

Secret (CURRENCY:SCRT) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 29th. In the last week, Secret has traded 11.9% higher against the US dollar. One Secret coin can now be bought for approximately $0.62 or 0.00002311 BTC on major exchanges. Secret has a market capitalization of $35.20 million and $313,819.00 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.88 or 0.00029196 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $103.05 or 0.00381565 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.15 or 0.00033869 BTC.

InflationCoin (IFLT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 27.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001956 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $386.48 or 0.01431092 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 59% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000021 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Secret Coin Profile

Secret (SCRT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 26th, 2015. Secret’s total supply is 111,771,105 coins and its circulating supply is 56,395,809 coins. Secret’s official Twitter account is @SecretCoinDevs and its Facebook page is accessible here . Secret’s official message board is forum.scrt.network . The official website for Secret is scrt.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Block Rewards500 coins per block until block 2000250 coins per block until block 4000125 coins per block until block 800062.5 coins per block until block 1600031.25 coins per block until block 224000 “

Secret Coin Trading

Secret can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Secret should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Secret using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

