PARSIQ Hits Market Cap of $66.38 Million (PRQ)

PARSIQ (CURRENCY:PRQ) traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 29th. PARSIQ has a total market cap of $66.38 million and $1.62 million worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PARSIQ token can now be purchased for $0.64 or 0.00002355 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, PARSIQ has traded up 43.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0843 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00005007 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.45 or 0.00046089 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00020323 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003695 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 45.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00002637 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

PARSIQ Token Profile

PARSIQ is a token. PARSIQ’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 104,386,072 tokens. PARSIQ’s official message board is blog.parsiq.io . The official website for PARSIQ is www.parsiq.io

Buying and Selling PARSIQ

PARSIQ can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PARSIQ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PARSIQ should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PARSIQ using one of the exchanges listed above.

