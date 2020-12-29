Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) Plans $0.22 Quarterly Dividend

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th.

Kennedy-Wilson has increased its dividend by 51.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Kennedy-Wilson has a dividend payout ratio of -183.3% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Kennedy-Wilson to earn $1.26 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 69.8%.

Get Kennedy-Wilson alerts:

Shares of NYSE:KW opened at $18.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 32.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.21. Kennedy-Wilson has a 1 year low of $10.98 and a 1 year high of $22.80.

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $114.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.04 million. Kennedy-Wilson had a return on equity of 22.05% and a net margin of 19.52%. As a group, analysts expect that Kennedy-Wilson will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KW. BidaskClub raised Kennedy-Wilson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Kennedy-Wilson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kennedy-Wilson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kennedy-Wilson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.33.

About Kennedy-Wilson

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and commercial properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan.

See Also: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Kennedy-Wilson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kennedy-Wilson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.