Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.11 Per Share

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.108 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, January 15th. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This is a boost from Lexington Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

Lexington Realty Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 40.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Lexington Realty Trust has a payout ratio of 119.4% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Lexington Realty Trust to earn $0.74 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.43 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 58.1%.

NYSE LXP opened at $10.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 18.23 and a beta of 0.63. Lexington Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $7.86 and a 1 year high of $12.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.53 and its 200 day moving average is $10.79.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $84.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.82 million. Lexington Realty Trust had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 49.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

LXP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Lexington Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $10.50 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Lexington Realty Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lexington Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

About Lexington Realty Trust

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased industrial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

