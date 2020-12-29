Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th.

Prospect Capital has a payout ratio of 100.0% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities research analysts expect Prospect Capital to earn $0.74 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 97.3%.

Prospect Capital stock opened at $5.52 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.15. Prospect Capital has a 12-month low of $3.67 and a 12-month high of $6.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of -110.40 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.02). Prospect Capital had a negative net margin of 2.60% and a positive return on equity of 8.55%. The firm had revenue of $142.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.07 million. As a group, analysts expect that Prospect Capital will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PSEC shares. TheStreet raised Prospect Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Prospect Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Prospect Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Prospect Capital has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $5.13.

About Prospect Capital

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

