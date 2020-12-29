BRP Inc. (DOO.TO) Announces Variable Dividend of $0.11 (TSE:DOO)

BRP Inc. (DOO.TO) (TSE:DOO) announced a Variable dividend on Wednesday, November 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Thursday, January 14th. This represents a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th.

Shares of TSE:DOO opened at C$84.67 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$75.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$67.68. BRP Inc. has a 12-month low of C$18.56 and a 12-month high of C$87.75. The company has a market cap of C$7.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.56.

BRP Inc. (DOO.TO) (TSE:DOO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 25th. The company reported C$2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.34 by C$0.79. The company had revenue of C$1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.56 billion. Analysts expect that BRP Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of BRP Inc. (DOO.TO) from C$78.00 to C$79.00 in a report on Thursday, November 26th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of BRP Inc. (DOO.TO) from C$82.00 to C$98.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of BRP Inc. (DOO.TO) from C$85.00 to C$88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of BRP Inc. (DOO.TO) from C$85.00 to C$90.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of BRP Inc. (DOO.TO) from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$75.00 to C$89.00 in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$84.14.

BRP Inc. (DOO.TO) Company Profile

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersport vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products consisting of snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and propulsion systems comprising engines for outboard and jet boats, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

