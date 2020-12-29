Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) Announces $0.02 Quarterly Dividend

Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share by the electronics maker on Friday, January 15th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th.
Encore Wire has a dividend payout ratio of 2.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Encore Wire to earn $2.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.1%.
NASDAQ:WIRE opened at $58.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.18 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.29. Encore Wire has a twelve month low of $38.01 and a twelve month high of $60.08.
WIRE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Sidoti raised their price target on Encore Wire from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. TheStreet upgraded Encore Wire from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. DA Davidson upgraded Encore Wire from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 16th. BidaskClub upgraded Encore Wire from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Encore Wire from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.00.
About Encore Wire
Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wires and cables for interior electrical wiring in the United States. Its products include NM-B cables for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2 cables that are metal-clad and armored cables for use as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; and other types of wire products.
