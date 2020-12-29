Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) Announces $0.02 Quarterly Dividend

Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share by the electronics maker on Friday, January 15th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th.

Encore Wire has a dividend payout ratio of 2.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Encore Wire to earn $2.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.1%.

NASDAQ:WIRE opened at $58.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.18 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.29. Encore Wire has a twelve month low of $38.01 and a twelve month high of $60.08.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The electronics maker reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $339.70 million for the quarter. Encore Wire had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 4.91%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Encore Wire will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WIRE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Sidoti raised their price target on Encore Wire from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. TheStreet upgraded Encore Wire from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. DA Davidson upgraded Encore Wire from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 16th. BidaskClub upgraded Encore Wire from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Encore Wire from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

About Encore Wire

Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wires and cables for interior electrical wiring in the United States. Its products include NM-B cables for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2 cables that are metal-clad and armored cables for use as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; and other types of wire products.

