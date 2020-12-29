Polis 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $38,062.00 (POLIS)

Polis (CURRENCY:POLIS) traded down 10% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 29th. One Polis coin can currently be bought for $0.73 or 0.00002736 BTC on popular exchanges including CryptoBridge, STEX, Cryptopia and SouthXchange. Polis has a market cap of $7.18 million and $38,062.00 worth of Polis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Polis has traded down 29.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000009 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00013938 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Polis Profile

Polis (CRYPTO:POLIS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 21st, 2017. Polis’ total supply is 9,831,891 coins. The official website for Polis is polispay.org . The Reddit community for Polis is /r/Polispay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Polis is forum.polispay.org . Polis’ official Twitter account is @PolisBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Polis Coin Trading

Polis can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, Cryptopia, SouthXchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Polis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

