Project Pai (PAI) Price Reaches $0.0062 on Top Exchanges

Project Pai (CURRENCY:PAI) traded down 7.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 29th. Over the last seven days, Project Pai has traded 12.4% lower against the dollar. One Project Pai coin can now be bought for $0.0062 or 0.00000023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex, OOOBTC, Huobi and Bitfinex. Project Pai has a market cap of $9.30 million and approximately $66,647.00 worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.15 or 0.00045009 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00005308 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003717 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $80.15 or 0.00296858 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.07 or 0.00029907 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00015746 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003705 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $578.80 or 0.02143711 BTC.

About Project Pai

Project Pai (PAI) is a coin. Its launch date was May 24th, 2018. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,719,975,233 coins and its circulating supply is 1,494,282,695 coins. The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Project Pai is medium.com/project-pai . Project Pai’s official website is projectpai.com . Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai

Project Pai Coin Trading

Project Pai can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, OOOBTC, Bitfinex, HBUS, BitForex and Huobi. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Pai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Project Pai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Project Pai using one of the exchanges listed above.

