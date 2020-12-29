Humaniq (HMQ) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $95,414.00

Humaniq (CURRENCY:HMQ) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 29th. One Humaniq token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Humaniq has traded down 24.2% against the U.S. dollar. Humaniq has a market capitalization of $837,397.69 and $95,414.00 worth of Humaniq was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Humaniq alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.15 or 0.00045009 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00005308 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003717 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.15 or 0.00296858 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.07 or 0.00029907 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00015746 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003705 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $578.80 or 0.02143711 BTC.

Humaniq Token Profile

Humaniq (HMQ) is a token. It launched on May 8th, 2017. Humaniq’s total supply is 207,143,695 tokens and its circulating supply is 185,811,695 tokens. The Reddit community for Humaniq is /r/Humaniq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Humaniq’s official Twitter account is @Humaniq_co and its Facebook page is accessible here . Humaniq’s official website is humaniq.com

Buying and Selling Humaniq

Humaniq can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humaniq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Humaniq should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Humaniq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Humaniq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Humaniq and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.