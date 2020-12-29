Fetch (FET) Market Cap Reaches $24.78 Million

Fetch (CURRENCY:FET) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 29th. One Fetch token can now be purchased for about $0.0409 or 0.00000507 BTC on exchanges including Binance and WazirX. Fetch has a market cap of $24.78 million and approximately $5.64 million worth of Fetch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Fetch has traded 6.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.15 or 0.00045009 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00005308 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003717 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $80.15 or 0.00296858 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.07 or 0.00029907 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00015746 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003705 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $578.80 or 0.02143711 BTC.

Fetch (CRYPTO:FET) is a token. It launched on March 1st, 2018. Fetch’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 tokens and its circulating supply is 605,473,665 tokens. Fetch’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai . Fetch’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai . The official website for Fetch is fetch.ai . The Reddit community for Fetch is /r/FetchAI_Community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Fetch can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: WazirX and Binance. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fetch should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fetch using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

