89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $57.38.

ETNB has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of 89bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of 89bio from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 89bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Chardan Capital lifted their price target on shares of 89bio from $59.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of 89bio in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock.

In other 89bio news, insider Ram Waisbourd sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.04, for a total transaction of $189,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 89bio by 103.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 435,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,180,000 after purchasing an additional 221,709 shares during the last quarter. Logos Global Management LP boosted its stake in shares of 89bio by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 290,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,780,000 after purchasing an additional 43,000 shares during the last quarter. Vivo Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of 89bio in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,697,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of 89bio in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,386,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of 89bio by 62.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 83,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after purchasing an additional 32,126 shares during the last quarter. 58.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ETNB opened at $26.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.62 and a 200-day moving average of $28.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $534.37 million and a PE ratio of -5.32. 89bio has a 12 month low of $14.00 and a 12 month high of $47.25.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.02). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that 89bio will post -3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About 89bio

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BIO89-100, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

