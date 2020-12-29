STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) (EPA:STM) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Posted by on Dec 29th, 2020


Share on StockTwits

Shares of STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) (EPA:STM) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €32.05 ($37.71).

Several research firms have commented on STM. Credit Suisse Group set a €35.00 ($41.18) target price on shares of STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €33.00 ($38.82) price target on shares of STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley set a €34.30 ($40.35) price target on shares of STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €36.75 ($43.24) price target on shares of STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, UBS Group set a €31.50 ($37.06) price target on shares of STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th.

STM stock opened at €30.42 ($35.79) on Tuesday. STMicroelectronics N.V. has a 12 month low of €12.40 ($14.59) and a 12 month high of €21.45 ($25.24). The company’s 50-day moving average price is €30.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €26.91.

About STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA)

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in EMEA, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The Automotive and Discrete Group segment offers digital and analog automotive integrated circuits (ICs); and discrete and power transistor products.

See Also: Dividend Achievers

Analyst Recommendations for STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) (EPA:STM)

Receive News & Ratings for STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.