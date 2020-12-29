STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) (EPA:STM) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) (EPA:STM) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €32.05 ($37.71).

Several research firms have commented on STM. Credit Suisse Group set a €35.00 ($41.18) target price on shares of STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €33.00 ($38.82) price target on shares of STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley set a €34.30 ($40.35) price target on shares of STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €36.75 ($43.24) price target on shares of STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, UBS Group set a €31.50 ($37.06) price target on shares of STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th.

STM stock opened at €30.42 ($35.79) on Tuesday. STMicroelectronics N.V. has a 12 month low of €12.40 ($14.59) and a 12 month high of €21.45 ($25.24). The company’s 50-day moving average price is €30.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €26.91.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in EMEA, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The Automotive and Discrete Group segment offers digital and analog automotive integrated circuits (ICs); and discrete and power transistor products.

