ElringKlinger AG (ZIL2.F) (ETR:ZIL2) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

ElringKlinger AG (ZIL2.F) (ETR:ZIL2) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €8.04 ($9.46).

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €21.00 ($24.71) price target on ElringKlinger AG (ZIL2.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Independent Research set a €8.60 ($10.12) price target on ElringKlinger AG (ZIL2.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €5.10 ($6.00) price target on ElringKlinger AG (ZIL2.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €4.30 ($5.06) price target on ElringKlinger AG (ZIL2.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €5.75 ($6.76) price target on ElringKlinger AG (ZIL2.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th.

Shares of ZIL2 stock opened at €15.54 ($18.28) on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €13.26 and its 200-day moving average price is €8.04. ElringKlinger AG has a 12 month low of €3.42 ($4.02) and a 12 month high of €16.12 ($18.96). The firm has a market capitalization of $984.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.56.

ElringKlinger AG develops, manufactures, and distributes technical and chemical products for the automotive sector and the general manufacturing industry in Germany and internationally. It operates through five segments: Original Equipment, Aftermarket, Engineered Plastics, Services, and Industrial Parks.

