Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) Price Target Raised to $33.00 at Barclays

Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) had its target price upped by research analysts at Barclays from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.29% from the company’s current price.
Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Mizuho downgraded Healthpeak Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Healthpeak Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.08.
Shares of PEAK stock opened at $29.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.12. Healthpeak Properties has a 1-year low of $18.63 and a 1-year high of $37.64.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEAK. PGGM Investments grew its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 17,911,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,290,000 after purchasing an additional 6,356,568 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 694.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,135,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,257,000 after purchasing an additional 6,237,054 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 76.1% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,314,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,889,000 after purchasing an additional 4,024,357 shares during the period. Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 3rd quarter worth $108,600,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,703,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,821,000 after purchasing an additional 2,921,379 shares during the period.
Healthpeak Properties Company Profile
Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.
