Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) Price Target Raised to $33.00 at Barclays

Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) had its target price upped by research analysts at Barclays from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.29% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Mizuho downgraded Healthpeak Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Healthpeak Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.08.

Shares of PEAK stock opened at $29.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.12. Healthpeak Properties has a 1-year low of $18.63 and a 1-year high of $37.64.

Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.51). The firm had revenue of $597.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.33 million. Healthpeak Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEAK. PGGM Investments grew its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 17,911,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,290,000 after purchasing an additional 6,356,568 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 694.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,135,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,257,000 after purchasing an additional 6,237,054 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 76.1% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,314,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,889,000 after purchasing an additional 4,024,357 shares during the period. Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 3rd quarter worth $108,600,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,703,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,821,000 after purchasing an additional 2,921,379 shares during the period.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

