Sigilon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGTX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Barclays

Investment analysts at Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Sigilon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGTX) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 20.60% from the company’s previous close.

SGTX has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Sigilon Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Sigilon Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company.

NASDAQ:SGTX opened at $39.80 on Tuesday. Sigilon Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $22.00 and a 1 year high of $54.32.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly & Co Eli purchased 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,400,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,444,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,999,974. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink

About Sigilon Therapeutics

Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops functional cures for patients with chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is SIG-001, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to prevent bleeding episodes in patients with moderate-severe to severe Hemophilia A. The company is also developing SIG-005 to treat the non-neurological manifestations of the disease in patients with mucopolysaccharidosis type 1; and SIG-002 designed to replace islet cells for the treatment of type 1 diabetes.

