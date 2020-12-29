Sigilon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGTX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Barclays

Investment analysts at Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Sigilon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGTX) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 20.60% from the company’s previous close.
SGTX has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Sigilon Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Sigilon Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company.
NASDAQ:SGTX opened at $39.80 on Tuesday. Sigilon Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $22.00 and a 1 year high of $54.32.
About Sigilon Therapeutics
Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops functional cures for patients with chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is SIG-001, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to prevent bleeding episodes in patients with moderate-severe to severe Hemophilia A. The company is also developing SIG-005 to treat the non-neurological manifestations of the disease in patients with mucopolysaccharidosis type 1; and SIG-002 designed to replace islet cells for the treatment of type 1 diabetes.
