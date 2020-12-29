The Goldman Sachs Group Begins Coverage on 17 Education & Technology Group (NYSE:YQ)

Equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of 17 Education & Technology Group (NYSE:YQ) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 50.11% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of YQ opened at $13.99 on Tuesday. 17 Education & Technology Group has a one year low of $10.00 and a one year high of $23.93.

Get 17 Education & Technology Group alerts:

17 Education & Technology Group Company Profile

17 Education & Technology Group Inc, an education technology company, provides K-12 online education service in the People's Republic of China. The company's smart in-school classroom solution offers data-driven teaching, learning, and assessment products to teachers, students, and parents across approximately 70,000 K-12 schools.

Recommended Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for 17 Education & Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 17 Education & Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.