First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) to Issue $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th.

First Industrial Realty Trust has increased its dividend payment by 21.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. First Industrial Realty Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 96.2% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities research analysts expect First Industrial Realty Trust to earn $1.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 53.5%.

NYSE FR opened at $41.82 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 22.24 and a beta of 0.85. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $25.89 and a 12 month high of $46.12.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.18). First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 46.84%. The business had revenue of $116.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.44 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that First Industrial Realty Trust will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities raised shares of First Industrial Realty Trust to a “buy” rating and set a $19.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.11.

First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

